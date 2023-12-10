- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Foul by Fermín López (Barcelona).
Jhon Solís (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aleix García.
Attempt blocked. Fermín López (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! Barcelona 2, Girona 4. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sávio.
Foul by João Cancelo (Barcelona).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lamine Yamal with a cross.
Goal! Barcelona 2, Girona 3. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Attempt missed. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt blocked. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Fermín López (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Fermín López (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lamine Yamal with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lamine Yamal.
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Hand ball by Eric García (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iñaki Peña.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Goal! Barcelona 1, Girona 3. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a headed pass.
Substitution, Barcelona. Fermín López replaces Pedri.
Foul by Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Yan Couto.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jules Koundé.
João Cancelo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Raphinha.
Substitution, Barcelona. Lamine Yamal replaces João Félix.
Substitution, Barcelona. Alejandro Balde replaces Andreas Christensen.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedri with a cross following a corner.
Daley Blind (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jules Koundé with a cross.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Attempt saved. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Félix.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jules Koundé (Barcelona).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by João Félix (Barcelona).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
João Félix (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Goal! Barcelona 1, Girona 2. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David López.
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Félix.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Offside, Girona. Yan Couto is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iñaki Peña.
Attempt saved. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
João Félix (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pedri.
Goal! Barcelona 1, Girona 1. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.
Foul by João Cancelo (Barcelona).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.
Goal! Barcelona 0, Girona 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a corner.
Offside, Barcelona. João Félix is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jules Koundé.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Girona FC
|41
|16
|13
|2
|1
|38
|20
|18
|4
FC Barcelona
|34
|16
|10
|4
|2
|30
|18
|12
Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.