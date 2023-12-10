Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M16Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
2
4
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Lewandowski
18
Gundogan
91
Dovbyk
11
Miguel
39
Valery
79
Stuani
94
Attendance: 42848
FC Barcelona
2
4
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeIsidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

Match events

FC BarcelonaBAR
GIRGirona FC
R. Araujo
97
95
Stuani
94
Stuani
Gundogan
91
86
Jhon SolisIván Martín
79
Valery
FerminPedri
79
77
ValeryYan Couto
77
PortuTsygankov
72
StuaniDovbyk
FerranRaphinha
64
Lamine YamalJoão Félix
64
BaldeChristensen
64
63
Blind
39
Miguel
Lewandowski
18
11
Dovbyk

Stats

Match stats
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
53.30%
46.70%
Shots
31
15
Shots on target
11
7
Total passes
525
466
Passing accuracy
88.57%
85.84%
Corners
8
3
Throw-ins
22
12
Recoveries
53
62
Saves
3
9
Fouls
7
10
Offsides
1
2
1
0
Discipline
2
0