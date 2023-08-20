Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M2Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
3
0
Finished
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
Herrera
11
Stuani
55
Stuani
64
Attendance: 11784
Girona FC
3
0
Getafe CF
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeJorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match events

Girona FCGIR
GETGetafe CF
92
Domingos D.
SelviHerrera
90
BernardoArnau
90
87
GorkaDamián
Pablo TorreIván Martín
83
ValerySávio
71
DovbykStuani
70
65
SantiAleñá
Stuani
64
Iván Martín
61
58
PortuS. Mitrovic
58
LozanoB. Mayoral
Stuani
55
50
Djene
Gazzaniga
47
29
José Bordalás
28
S. Mitrovic
27
B. Mayoral
Herrera
11
6
Latasa

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
Possession
64.80%
35.20%
Shots
7
9
Shots on target
6
2
Total passes
529
274
Passing accuracy
86.20%
68.98%
Corners
3
2
Throw-ins
11
23
Recoveries
60
59
Saves
2
3
Fouls
11
20
Offsides
3
2
2
0
Discipline
5
0