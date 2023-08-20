- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).
Domingos Duarte (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
(Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Domingos Duarte (Getafe).
Foul by David López (Girona).
Juanmi Latasa (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Torre with a through ball.
Substitution, Girona. Silvi Clua replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa replaces Arnau Martínez.
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez tries a through ball, but Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Lozano (Getafe).
Substitution, Getafe. Gorka Rivera replaces Damián Suárez.
Attempt missed. Anthony Lozano (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juan Iglesias.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Damián Suárez (Getafe).
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Juanmi Latasa (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Iván Martín.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Domingos Duarte (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Domingos Duarte (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Gastón Álvarez.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago García (Getafe).
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Yangel Herrera is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Sávio.
Substitution, Girona. Artem Dovbyk replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury David López (Girona).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Anthony Lozano (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Iglesias with a cross.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Portu (Getafe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Iglesias with a through ball.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Santiago García (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Getafe. Santiago García replaces Carles Aleñá.
Goal! Girona 3, Getafe 0. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Domingos Duarte (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Iván Martín (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Getafe. David Soria tries a through ball, but Portu is caught offside.
Substitution, Getafe. Portu replaces Stefan Mitrovic.
Substitution, Getafe. Anthony Lozano replaces Borja Mayoral because of an injury.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Domingos Duarte (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Juan Iglesias (Getafe) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Damián Suárez.
Goal! Girona 2, Getafe 0. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Borja Mayoral (Getafe).
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt saved. Gastón Álvarez (Getafe) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domingos Duarte (Getafe).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Juan Iglesias (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domingos Duarte (Getafe).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Borja Mayoral (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gastón Álvarez with a cross.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gastón Álvarez (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Djené Dakonam (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Foul by David López (Girona).
David Soria (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Juanmi Latasa.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Juan Iglesias.
Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe).
Borja Mayoral (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Borja Mayoral (Getafe).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Damián Suárez (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carles Aleñá.
Hand ball by Daley Blind (Girona).
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Aleix García (Girona).
Delay in match because of an injury Juan Iglesias (Getafe).
Offside, Getafe. David Soria tries a through ball, but Juan Iglesias is caught offside.
VAR Decision: Goal Girona 1-0 Getafe (Yangel Herrera).
Goal! Girona 1, Getafe 0. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Juanmi Latasa (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by David López.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|4
Girona FC
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|17
Getafe CF
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
Foul by Silvi Clua (Girona).