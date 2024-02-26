Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M26Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
3
0
Finished
Rayo Vallecano
Tsygankov
51
Sávio
90
Sávio
94
Attendance: 8923
Referees

RefereeRicardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match events

Girona FCGIR
RAYRayo Vallecano
Sávio
94
Sávio
90
Sávio
90
Jhon SolisHerrera
88
Pablo TorreTsygankov
88
Yan Couto
84
80
Kike
78
Trejo JpCrespo
75
Pep Chavarria
74
Pep Chavarria
Iván MartínPortu
72
StuaniDovbyk
72
72
Crespo
Juanpe RlDavid Lopez
69
64
Pathé Ciss
63
Pep ChavarriaDe Frutos
63
KikeUnai Lopez
58
Pathé CissÓscar V.
57
CamelloR.d.t
Aleix Garcia
53
Tsygankov
51

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Possession
54.70%
45.30%
Shots
14
7
Shots on target
8
1
Total passes
523
433
Passing accuracy
87.19%
84.06%
Corners
2
2
Throw-ins
13
18
Recoveries
61
54
Saves
1
5
Fouls
13
16
Offsides
4
2
3
0
Discipline
3
1