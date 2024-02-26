- Summary
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt saved. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano).
Sávio (Girona) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! Girona 2, Rayo Vallecano 0. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Torre.
Attempt blocked. Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pathé Ciss with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Óscar Trejo replaces Miguel Crespo.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Crespo (Rayo Vallecano).
Second yellow card to Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano) for a bad foul.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano).
Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano).
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Portu.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Miguel Crespo (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Crespo (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt saved. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Crespo with a through ball.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano).
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces David López.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfonso Espino.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano).
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Pep Chavarría replaces Jorge de Frutos.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Kike Pérez replaces Unai López.
Offside, Girona. Sávio is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.
Attempt missed. Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iván Balliu.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Pathé Ciss replaces Óscar Valentín.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Sergio Camello replaces Raúl de Tomás.
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García is caught offside.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Miguel Crespo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Offside, Girona. Yan Couto is caught offside.
Aleix García (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Aridane Hernández (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Goal! Girona 1, Rayo Vallecano 0. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sávio.
Hand ball by Portu (Girona).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David López.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro García.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Miguel Crespo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miguel Crespo (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Miguel Crespo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Miguel Crespo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right. Assisted by Alfonso Espino.
Attempt missed. Unai López (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Álvaro García following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Portu.
Offside, Girona. Sávio is caught offside.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Crespo (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano).
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|59
|26
|18
|5
|3
|57
|32
|25
|14
Rayo Vallecano
|25
|26
|5
|10
|11
|22
|36
|-14
Goal! Girona 3, Rayo Vallecano 0. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yan Couto.