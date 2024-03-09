Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M28Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
2
0
Finished
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
Portu
12
Sávio
85
Attendance: 11598
Girona FC
2
0
CA Osasuna
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeMateo Busquets Ferrer

Match events

Girona FCGIR
OSACA Osasuna
93
Moi Gómez
JastinIván Martín
91
Pablo TorreSávio
91
87
IbañezAreso
87
Jose ArnaizBudimir
Sávio
85
Jhon SolisPortu
79
StuaniDovbyk
79
71
Areso
69
RaúlRubén García
69
Moi GómezTorró
Portu
67
Yan CoutoTsygankov
62
Eric
57
44
Herrando
Iván Martín
34
Portu
12

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
Possession
60.00%
40.00%
Shots
11
7
Shots on target
6
1
Total passes
550
344
Passing accuracy
90.91%
84.30%
Corners
5
7
Throw-ins
20
15
Recoveries
48
51
Saves
1
4
Fouls
10
16
Offsides
6
2
3
0
Discipline
3
0