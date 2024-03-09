- Summary
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Moi Gómez (Osasuna).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alejandro Catena (Osasuna).
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jhon Solís.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Jastin García replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Sávio.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergio Herrera.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jhon Solís with a through ball.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Johan Mojica (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Osasuna. Pablo Ibáñez replaces Jesús Areso.
Substitution, Osasuna. José Arnaiz replaces Ante Budimir.
Goal! Girona 2, Osasuna 0. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix García.
Hand ball by Alejandro Catena (Osasuna).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Unai García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moi Gómez.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a through ball.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Osasuna).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Moi Gómez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Portu.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Offside, Osasuna. Raúl García is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jon Moncayola with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by David López.
Jesús Areso (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jesús Areso (Osasuna).
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alejandro Catena (Osasuna).
Substitution, Osasuna. Raúl García replaces Rubén García.
Substitution, Osasuna. Moi Gómez replaces Lucas Torró.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alejandro Catena (Osasuna).
Portu (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Girona. Portu is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jesús Areso.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai García.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Viktor Tsygankov because of an injury.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Johan Mojica.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jorge Herrando.
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Eric García (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johan Mojica (Osasuna).
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alejandro Catena (Osasuna).
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Jesús Areso (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai García (Osasuna).
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jorge Herrando (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jorge Herrando (Osasuna).
Attempt blocked. Rubén García (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Moncayola.
Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Areso with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Iván Martín.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Iván Martín (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai García (Osasuna).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Herrando (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Johan Mojica (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Torró.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jon Moncayola with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesús Areso with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Eric García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Goal! Girona 1, Osasuna 0. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a through ball.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by David López.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by David López.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesús Areso (Osasuna).
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Offside, Osasuna. Ante Budimir is caught offside.
Hand ball by Sávio (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|62
|28
|19
|5
|4
|59
|33
|26
|10
CA Osasuna
|36
|28
|10
|6
|12
|31
|39
|-8
Moi Gómez (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.