- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Fornals (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Pablo Fornals (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 3, Real Betis 2. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Offside, Real Betis. Pablo Fornals is caught offside.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pablo Torre (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pablo Torre (Girona).
Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rui Silva.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by William Carvalho.
Attempt missed. Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Substitution, Real Betis. Rodri replaces Chimy Ávila because of an injury.
Chimy Ávila (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Portu.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces David López.
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric García with a cross.
Substitution, Real Betis. Juan Miranda replaces Abner.
Goal! Girona 2, Real Betis 2. Willian José (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Fornals with a cross.
Attempt saved. Chimy Ávila (Real Betis) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Isco with a cross.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by David López.
Goal! Girona 2, Real Betis 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Portu with a through ball.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Willian José (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Real Betis. William Carvalho replaces Nabil Fekir.
Substitution, Real Betis. Chimy Ávila replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Isco (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García is caught offside.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Real Betis).
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian José.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Offside, Real Betis. Willian José is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Willian José (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Substitution, Real Betis. Sokratis Papastathopoulos replaces Chadi Riad.
Goal! Girona 1, Real Betis 1. Willian José (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Willian José.
Chadi Riad (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Chadi Riad (Real Betis).
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willian José (Real Betis).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Iván Martín (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Pablo Fornals (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. David López (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Goal! Girona 1, Real Betis 0. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Girona.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu with a cross.
Penalty conceded by Chadi Riad (Real Betis) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Isco (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isco (Real Betis).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Willian José (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isco.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isco (Real Betis).
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Hand ball by Isco (Real Betis).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Rui Silva (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isco (Real Betis).
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|65
|30
|20
|5
|5
|62
|36
|26
|8
Real Betis
|42
|30
|10
|12
|8
|36
|36
|0
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Juanpe.