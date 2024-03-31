Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M30Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
3
2
Finished
Real Betis
Real Betis
Dovbyk (P)
35
Dovbyk
64
Stuani
91
Willian J.
48
Willian J.
75
Attendance: 12774
Girona FC
3
2
Real Betis
Referees

RefereeJesús Gil Manzano

Match events

Girona FCGIR
BETReal Betis
Juanpe RlIván Martín
95
ValeryDovbyk
95
Herrera
94
94
P. Fornals
Stuani
91
Pablo Torre
87
82
RodriÁvila Chimy
82
Ávila Chimy
Pablo TorrePortu
81
StuaniDavid Lopez
81
HerreraTsygankov
81
76
MirandaAbner
75
Willian J.
Dovbyk
64
61
WilliamFekir
61
Ávila ChimyAyoze
45
SokratisChadi Riad
48
Willian J.
45
Chadi Riad
Iván Martín
40
Dovbyk
35
30
Isco

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Real Betis
Real Betis
Possession
56.90%
43.10%
Shots
9
7
Shots on target
5
4
Total passes
575
431
Passing accuracy
87.13%
82.37%
Corners
5
4
Throw-ins
27
15
Recoveries
48
53
Saves
2
2
Fouls
13
14
Offsides
3
2
3
0
Discipline
4
0