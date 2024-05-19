Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M37Mestalla
Valencia CF
1
3
Finished
Girona FC
Pepelu (P)
83
Sávio
32
Dovbyk
57
Yarek (o.g.)
66
Attendance: 36138
Referees

RefereeGuillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match events

Valencia CFVAL
GIRGirona FC
Thierry R.
91
Pepelu
83
78
StuaniDovbyk
73
ValeryHerrera
73
JastinSávio
A. AlmeidaGayà
71
67
PortuTsygankov
67
Juanpe RlEric
66
Yarek
GayàCenk
60
YaremchukA. Marí
60
57
Dovbyk
Thierry R.Foulquier
45
PeterHugo Duro
45
32
Sávio
Foulquier
25

Stats

Match stats
Valencia CF
Girona FC
Possession
36.40%
63.60%
Shots
20
18
Shots on target
6
5
Total passes
343
629
Passing accuracy
86.88%
91.10%
Corners
5
4
Throw-ins
11
5
Recoveries
43
52
Saves
3
5
Fouls
10
8
Offsides
0
4
2
0
Discipline
0
0