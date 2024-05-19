- Summary
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Thierry Correia (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Valencia) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Thierry Correia with a cross.
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter González (Valencia).
Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Javi Guerra (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pepelu.
Goal! Valencia 1, Girona 3. Pepelu (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Daley Blind (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Valencia. Thierry Correia draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Javi Guerra (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Thierry Correia.
Attempt missed. Javi Guerra (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt missed. Peter González (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pepelu following a set piece situation.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
André Almeida (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Aleix García.
Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Diego López.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Jastin García replaces Savinho.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Portu.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Diego López (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Almeida.
Substitution, Valencia. André Almeida replaces José Gayà because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Viktor Tsyhankov.
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces Eric García.
Own Goal by Yarek Gasiorowski, Valencia. Valencia 0, Girona 3.
Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter González.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Valencia. José Gayà replaces Cenk Özkacar.
Substitution, Valencia. Roman Yaremchuk replaces Alberto Marí.
Attempt missed. Peter González (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Canós.
Goal! Valencia 0, Girona 2. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt blocked. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsyhankov.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Cenk Özkacar (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergi Canós (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alberto Marí.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Pepelu (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Alberto Marí (Valencia) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thierry Correia with a cross.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Eric García.
Substitution, Valencia. Thierry Correia replaces Dimitri Foulquier.
Substitution, Valencia. Peter González replaces Hugo Duro.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hugo Duro (Valencia).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Attempt saved. Savinho (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt saved. Diego López (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hugo Duro.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Diego López (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yarek Gasiorowski (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Javi Guerra (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Sergi Canós (Valencia) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Diego López.
Goal! Valencia 0, Girona 1. Savinho (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsyhankov with a cross.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Daley Blind (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Savinho.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Cristhian Mosquera.
Attempt blocked. Savinho (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Savinho (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsyhankov.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Valencia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsyhankov following a set piece situation.
Savinho (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cenk Özkacar (Valencia).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Cristhian Mosquera.
Savinho (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego López (Valencia).
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Pepelu (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Savinho (Girona).
Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsyhankov.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Savinho (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yarek Gasiorowski (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Hugo Duro (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleix García.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yarek Gasiorowski (Valencia).
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
