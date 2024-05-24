- Summary
José Callejón (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Goal! Girona 7, Granada CF 0. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Girona. Savinho draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sergio Ruiz (Granada CF) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Pablo Sáenz.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Torre (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Eric García (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Pablo Sáenz (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Goal! Girona 6, Granada CF 0. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Miguel Rubio.
Goal! Girona 5, Granada CF 0. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Miguel Rubio (Granada CF) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gerard Gumbau following a set piece situation.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
José Callejón (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Granada CF. Pablo Sáenz replaces Ricard Sánchez.
Substitution, Granada CF. Bruno Méndez replaces Raúl Torrente.
Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Savinho with a cross.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Granada CF).
Substitution, Girona. Arnau Martínez replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
José Callejón (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Second yellow card to Facundo Pellistri (Granada CF) for a bad foul.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Facundo Pellistri (Granada CF).
Substitution, Granada CF. Miguel Ángel Brau replaces Faitout Maouassa.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Torre.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Viktor Tsyhankov.
Savinho (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF).
Goal! Girona 4, Granada CF 0. Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Savinho.
Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Ruiz (Granada CF).
Substitution, Girona. Savinho replaces Portu.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces David López.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Yangel Herrera.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri.
Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Ruiz.
Substitution, Granada CF. Kamil Piatkowski replaces Gonzalo Villar.
Substitution, Granada CF. José Callejón replaces Sergio Rodelas.
Portu (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Portu (Girona) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Goal! Girona 3, Granada CF 0. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Ricard Sánchez (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Girona. Portu draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ricard Sánchez (Granada CF) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Granada CF) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Rodelas with a cross.
Facundo Pellistri (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Facundo Pellistri (Granada CF).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Granada CF).
Sergio Ruiz (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Ruiz (Granada CF).
Goal! Girona 2, Granada CF 0. Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
David López (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Lucas Boyé (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 1, Granada CF 0. Eric García (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsyhankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Miguel Rubio.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric García.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt missed. Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Villar (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Gerard Gumbau.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Villar (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF).
Foul by David López (Girona).
Lucas Boyé (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Faitout Maouassa (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Villar following a fast break.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Granada CF).
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sergio Rodelas (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Faitout Maouassa.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|81
|38
|25
|6
|7
|85
|46
|39
|20
Granada CF
|21
|38
|4
|9
|25
|38
|79
|-41
Foul by Savinho (Girona).