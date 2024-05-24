Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M38Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
7
0
Finished
Granada CF
Granada CF
Eric
29
Tsygankov
32
Dovbyk (P)
43
Tsygankov
53
Dovbyk
74
Stuani
77
Dovbyk (P)
89
Attendance: 12813
Girona FC
7
0
Granada CF
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeAlejandro Muñiz Ruiz

Match events

Girona FCGIR
GRAGranada CF
Dovbyk
89
Eric
81
Stuani
77
Dovbyk
74
71
Pablo S.Ricard
71
B. MéndezTorrente
ArnauMiguel
64
61
Callejón
60
F. Pellistri
59
BrauMaouassa
StuaniTsygankov
55
Tsygankov
53
SávioPortu
49
Yan CoutoDavid Lopez
49
Pablo TorreHerrera
49
45
PiatkowskiG. Villar
Portu
48
Dovbyk
43
42
Ricard
38
F. Pellistri
35
Sergio Ruíz
Tsygankov
32
David Lopez
31
Eric
29

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Granada CF
Granada CF
Possession
69.80%
30.20%
Shots
16
10
Shots on target
9
2
Total passes
626
268
Passing accuracy
91.69%
80.22%
Corners
4
2
Throw-ins
12
7
Recoveries
62
45
Saves
3
2
Fouls
6
13
Offsides
4
0
3
0
Discipline
3
1