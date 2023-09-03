Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M4Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
1
0
Finished
UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas
Portu
87
Attendance: 11619
Girona FC
1
0
UD Las Palmas
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeMateo Busquets Ferrer

Match events

Girona FCGIR
LPAUD Las Palmas
Portu
87
85
Javi MuñozJonathan Viera
85
MfuluLoiodice
Yan Couto
84
75
MarcM. Haddadi
PortuTsygankov
73
ValerySávio
71
David Lopez
66
DovbykStuani
60
Pablo TorreHerrera
60
Yan CoutoArnau
60
56
Benito JPejiño
56
PerroneKirian
47
Kirian
34
Mika Marmol
25
Cardona
Sávio
22

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas
Possession
46.10%
53.90%
Shots
11
10
Shots on target
6
5
Total passes
410
484
Passing accuracy
86.59%
86.16%
Corners
3
5
Throw-ins
13
18
Recoveries
61
53
Saves
5
5
Fouls
15
10
Offsides
4
0
3
0
Discipline
3
0