Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Goal! Girona 1, Las Palmas 0. Portu (Girona) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yan Couto with a headed pass.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk tries a through ball, but Valery Fernández is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Torre.
Attempt saved. Marc Cardona (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javi Muñoz.
Substitution, Las Palmas. Javi Muñoz replaces Jonathan Viera.
Substitution, Las Palmas. Omenuke Mfulu replaces Enzo Loiodice.
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Máximo Perrone (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Torre with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Sory Kaba (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cardona.
Sory Kaba (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Substitution, Las Palmas. Marc Cardona replaces Munir El Haddadi.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Foul by Enzo Loiodice (Las Palmas).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Sávio.
Benito Ramírez (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
David López (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sory Kaba (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Foul by Máximo Perrone (Las Palmas).
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Artem Dovbyk replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Munir El Haddadi (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Loiodice.
Attempt saved. Julián Araujo (Las Palmas) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Cardona with a cross.
Substitution, Las Palmas. Benito Ramírez replaces Pejiño.
Substitution, Las Palmas. Máximo Perrone replaces Kirian Rodríguez.
Attempt saved. Pejiño (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sory Kaba.
Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Munir El Haddadi (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David López following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Julián Araujo.
Kirian Rodríguez (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kirian Rodríguez (Las Palmas).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Mika Mármol (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Foul by David López (Girona).
Álex Suárez (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Mika Mármol.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pejiño (Las Palmas).
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Munir El Haddadi (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pejiño (Las Palmas).
Attempt saved. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Mika Mármol (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mika Mármol (Las Palmas).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Arnau Martínez.
VAR Decision: No Goal Girona 0-0 Las Palmas.
Own Goal by Álex Suárez, Las Palmas. Girona 0, Las Palmas 0.
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martínez tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Sergi Cardona (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergi Cardona (Las Palmas).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sávio (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnau Martínez with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Sory Kaba (Las Palmas) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Julián Araujo.
Álvaro Vallés (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Munir El Haddadi (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Enzo Loiodice.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Álex Suárez (Las Palmas).
Álex Suárez (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Arnau Martínez is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sory Kaba (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.
Foul by Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Munir El Haddadi (Las Palmas) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Pejiño (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi with a through ball.
Foul by Sergi Cardona (Las Palmas).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|18
UD Las Palmas
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|-2
Foul by Javi Muñoz (Las Palmas).