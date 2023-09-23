Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M6Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
5
3
Finished
RCD Mallorca
David Lopez
25
Dovbyk (P)
32
Iván Martín
36
Herrera
44
Sávio
56
Muriqi (P)
3
Abdón
87
Abdón
94
Attendance: 11511
Girona FC
5
3
RCD Mallorca
Referees

RefereePablo González Fuertes

Match events

Girona FCGIR
MLLRCD Mallorca
94
Abdón
90
Nastasic
87
Abdón
Iván Martín
78
77
AbdónMuriqi
77
Antonio SánchezSamu
Pablo TorreSávio
74
ValeryHerrera
73
Juanpe RlEric
64
64
LarinMorlanes
64
LatoJ. Costa
PortuTsygankov
60
StuaniDovbyk
60
Sávio
56
45
AmathV.d. Heyden
Herrera
44
37
Dani Rodríguez
Iván Martín
36
34
Javier Aguirre
33
Morlanes
Dovbyk
32
30
J. Costa
30
Samu
David Lopez
25
3
Muriqi

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
RCD Mallorca
Possession
56.40%
43.60%
Shots
23
15
Shots on target
10
5
Total passes
530
405
Passing accuracy
87.92%
84.69%
Corners
6
5
Throw-ins
15
14
Recoveries
55
51
Saves
2
4
Fouls
10
12
Offsides
1
3
1
0
Discipline
5
0