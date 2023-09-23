- Summary
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a headed pass.
Goal! Girona 5, Mallorca 3. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Darder with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Valery Fernández.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyle Larin.
Foul by Pablo Torre (Girona).
Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matija Nastasic (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matija Nastasic (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo with a cross.
Goal! Girona 5, Mallorca 2. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Offside, Mallorca. Cyle Larin is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sergi Darder with a cross.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Toni Lato.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca).
Iván Martín (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Mallorca. Abdón Prats replaces Vedat Muriqi.
Substitution, Mallorca. Antonio Sánchez replaces Samú Costa.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Matija Nastasic (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Sávio.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Sergi Darder (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Lato.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yan Couto (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Offside, Mallorca. Cyle Larin is caught offside.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Samú Costa (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Samú Costa (Mallorca).
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces Eric García.
Substitution, Mallorca. Cyle Larin replaces Manu Morlanes.
Substitution, Mallorca. Toni Lato replaces Jaume Costa.
Attempt missed. Eric García (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jaume Costa.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Offside, Mallorca. Vedat Muriqi is caught offside.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).
Goal! Girona 5, Mallorca 1. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samú Costa (Mallorca).
Hand ball by Daley Blind (Girona).
Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergi Darder with a cross.
Attempt missed. Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo with a cross.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Matija Nastasic.
Substitution, Mallorca. Amath Ndiaye replaces Siebe Van der Heyden.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Goal! Girona 4, Mallorca 1. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Girona 3, Mallorca 1. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sávio.
Offside, Girona. Sávio is caught offside.
Manu Morlanes (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Girona 2, Mallorca 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Jaume Costa (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Samú Costa (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
VAR Decision: Penalty Girona.
Penalty Girona. Yangel Herrera draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Samú Costa (Mallorca) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal! Girona 1, Mallorca 1. David López (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daley Blind following a set piece situation.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Samú Costa (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt blocked. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Goal! Girona 0, Mallorca 1. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Darder (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Morlanes.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|16
|6
|5
|1
|0
|16
|7
|9
|16
RCD Mallorca
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.