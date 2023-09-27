- Summary
Offside, Villarreal. Aïssa Mandi tries a through ball, but Alfonso Pedraza is caught offside.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ben Brereton (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Ben Brereton (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solis replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Daley Blind replaces Eric García.
Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Dani Parejo.
Álex Baena (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Álex Baena (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Matteo Gabbia.
Attempt missed. Ramón Terrats (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ben Brereton.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Dani Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Ilias Akhomach (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Substitution, Villarreal. Ben Brereton replaces José Luís Morales.
Substitution, Villarreal. Matteo Gabbia replaces Raúl Albiol.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ilias Akhomach (Villarreal).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Filip Jörgensen (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Ilias Akhomach (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt blocked. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Parejo.
Attempt saved. Portu (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Álex Baena (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dani Parejo (Villarreal).
Goal! Villarreal 1, Girona 2. Eric García (Girona) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Alfonso Pedraza.
Substitution, Villarreal. Ilias Akhomach replaces Yeremy Pino.
Substitution, Villarreal. Ramón Terrats replaces Étienne Capoue.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Villarreal 1, Girona 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aïssa Mandi.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martínez.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Eric García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Filip Jörgensen.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Goal! Villarreal 1, Girona 0. Dani Parejo (Villarreal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Iván Martín (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Villarreal. Étienne Capoue draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Baena with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Offside, Villarreal. Juan Foyth tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aïssa Mandi.
Attempt missed. Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Baena with a cross.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Sávio with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Étienne Capoue (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Iván Martín.
Offside, Villarreal. Yeremy Pino tries a through ball, but Alfonso Pedraza is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Étienne Capoue.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Alfonso Pedraza.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by David López.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. José Luís Morales (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Baena.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a cross.
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Villarreal. Raúl Albiol tries a through ball, but Yeremy Pino is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yeremy Pino.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sávio (Girona).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Attempt missed. José Luís Morales (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Baena.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Girona FC
|19
|7
|6
|1
|0
|18
|8
|10
|13
Villarreal CF
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|10
|13
|-3
Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Baena.