- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Portu went off injured after Girona had used all subs.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the red card.
Delay in match because of an injury Portu (Girona).
Delay in match (Real Madrid).
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Nacho (Real Madrid).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Federico Valverde.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Joselu.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solis replaces Yangel Herrera.
Kepa (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Sávio.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleix García.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Jude Bellingham.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal! Girona 0, Real Madrid 3. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joselu following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Joselu (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Eric García (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces David López.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Kepa.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Eric García (Girona) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. David López (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Hand ball by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
Hand ball by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Attempt saved. David López (Girona) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joselu (Real Madrid).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a through ball.
Goal! Girona 0, Real Madrid 2. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Goal! Girona 0, Real Madrid 1. Joselu (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Eric García (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) hits the left post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Real Madrid
|21
|8
|7
|0
|1
|16
|6
|10
|3
Girona FC
|19
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|11
|7
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.