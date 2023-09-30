Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M8Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
0
3
Finished
Real Madrid
Joselu
16
Tchouameni
20
Bellingham
70
Attendance: 14184
3
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeJuan Luis Pulido Santana

Match events

Girona FCGIR
RMAReal Madrid
Portu
95
Stuani
94
94
Rüdiger
93
Nacho
86
BrahimValverde
86
Lucas V.Joselu
Jhon SolisHerrera
86
83
Arrizabalaga
Pablo TorreSávio
78
73
D. CeballosBellingham
70
Bellingham
67
RodrygoVini Jr.
Eric
63
PortuDavid Lopez
59
StuaniDovbyk
59
ValeryTsygankov
45
20
Tchouameni
16
Joselu

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Real Madrid
Possession
52.10%
47.90%
Shots
13
14
Shots on target
3
7
Total passes
552
519
Passing accuracy
90.40%
90.17%
Corners
1
4
Throw-ins
22
13
Recoveries
54
52
Saves
4
3
Fouls
13
14
Offsides
0
0
2
0
Discipline
2
1