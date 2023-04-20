Skip to main content
Summer Camp 2023 - Roses

FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Camp d’Esports Mpal. Mas Oliva, where the AE Roses develops its sports activities.   

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

*Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing. 

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Activation games 

  • Technical and tactical rondos. 

  • Challenges and technical circuits 

  • Finishing tasks / Numerical situations 

  • Internal competitions 

  • Specific training for goalkeepers 

ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Swimming pool 

  • Multisport games 

  • Training in sporting habits and values 

  • Gift drawings 

TRIPS*

Week 2 (from 3/07 to 7/07): Montilivi Tour, visit to Girona FC Stadium 

Week 4 (from 17/07 to 21/07):  Water Park Trip 

Week 5 (from 24/07 to 28/07): Closing Event 

*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. 

*The data of the activities may change due to external factors 

 

INFORMATION TO FAMILIES

Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination 

Virtual training by professionals of the Girona FC Academy 

*Dates and schedules to be confirmed. 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

1 Week 150 
2 Week 225
3 Week 290
4 Week 355
5 Week 395 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

15% discount for the second sibling 

10 € discount for the members of the Girona FC and players of the Futbol Base de l’AE Roses in the season 22-23 

 

2023 SUMMER CAMP ROSES
