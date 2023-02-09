Entitat
Girona FC is a professional football club that currently plays in the Second Division "A".
Apart from the first team, Girona has a subsidiary team, Girona FC "B" that plays in Group 5 of Tercera RFEF. Likewise, the Club has a broad base football structure that includes fifteen male teams (Youth, Cadets, Children, Juniors and Benjamines) and six women's teams (First team, Youth, Cadets, Children, Juniors and Benjamines).
Girona's first team plays its official matches at the Montilivi Stadium (built in 1970 and with capacity for 11,810 spectators), the Girona "B" in the Municipal de Riudarenes; Juveniles "A" and "B" in the Municipal de Vilablareix, while the men's and women's grassroots, as well as the first women's team, in the Torres de Palau sports complex.