EN

Campus Estiu 2024 - Girona

FACILITIES

Due to the works that will take place this summer in Torres de Palau, the Campus will take place in the Municipal Fields of Can Gibert del Pla and Girona Est 

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

*Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing. 

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Activation games 

  • Technical and tactical rondos. 

  • Challenges and technical circuits 

  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority. 

  • Internal competitions 

  • Specific training for goalkeepers 

ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Physiotherapy service 

  • Multisport games 

  • Training in sporting habits and values 

  • Gift drawings 

TRIPS*

Week 2 (from 01/07 to 05/07): Salting Girona.  

Week 4 (from 15/07 to 19/07): Water park 

Week 5 (from 22/07 to 26/07): Intercampus.  

 

*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors 

* The weeks 2 and 4 trips are only for players registered in that week of Camp. The week 5 trip is aimed at all Camps participants. 

 

INFORMATION TO FAMILIES

Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination 

Virtual training by professionals of the Girona FC Academy 

*Dates and schedules to be confirmed. 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

1 Week 175 
2 Week 275
3 Week 360
4 Week 440
5 Week 495 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

10% discount for the second sibling 

10 € discount for Girona FC members and Girona FC Academy players from the 23-24 season. 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied. 

For further information follow us on our Instagram @campusgironafc  or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat 

 

2024 SUMMER CAMP GIRONA
SIGN UP NOW
