Skip to main content
EN

Christmas Campus 2023 - Vilamalla

Image
Image

FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Camp de Futbol Mpal. de Vilamalla, where the FC Vilamalla develops its activities.

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

Image
Image
Image
Image

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Activation activities 
  • Technical and tactical rondos. 
  • Challenges and technical circuits 
  • Finishing tasks  
  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority 
  • Internal competitions 
  • Specific training for goalkeepers 
Image

ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Multisport activities 
  • Training in sports habits and values. 
  • Gift drawings 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

Week 1 (from December 21st to 22nd) 70 
Week 2 (from December 27th to 29th) 90
Week 3 (from January 2nd  to 5th) 105
Week 1+2+3 (from December 21st  to January 5th) 240

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

10% discount for the second sibling 

10€ discount for Girona FC members that they enroll in the full campus. 

30% discount for residents registered in Vilamalla. 

Discount for the purchase of two tickets for Girona FC vs. Sevilla FC 

 

 

2023 CHRISTMAS CAMP VILAMALLA
SIGN UP NOW
Skip to next section