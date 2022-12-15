Foto AMB L'11

Children members of Girona FC between the ages of 2 and 14 have the opportunity to have their photo taken with the starting eleven players at matches played in Montilivi. It is essential for the children to wear an official Girona FC jersey. Parents, guardians, or tutors must register in this section for Child Members, ensuring that both the child and the accompanying adult have tickets. The Club will confirm the availability of the photo session 24 hours before the match and provide instructions on how to have the photo taken with the players.