Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M2Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
3
1
Finished
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
Stuani
41
Domingos D. (o.g.)
46
Castellanos
63
Enes Ünal
72
Girona FC
3
1
Getafe CF
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeAlejandro Muñiz Ruiz

Match events

Girona FCGIR
GETGetafe CF
98
97
Enes Ünal
96
F. Angileri
R. TerratsCastellanos
85
Juanpe Rl
80
72
Enes Ünal
69
Djene
ReinierStuani
68
Javi Hdez.Miguel
68
64
PortuS. Mitrovic
Castellanos
63
Samu SaizRiquelme
54
50
Aleñá
48
F. Angileri
Domingos D.
46
45
B. Mayoral
45
SeoaneMaksimovic
Stuani
41
34
S. Mitrovic
Castellanos
32

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
Possession
67.30%
32.70%
Shots
12
7
Shots on target
6
3
Total passes
548
259
Passing accuracy
87.96%
75.68%
Corners
5
2
Throw-ins
12
22
Recoveries
47
38
Saves
2
4
Fouls
16
18
Offsides
2
1
2
0
Discipline
6
1