Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Enes Ünal (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match because of an injury Yan Couto (Girona).
Delay in match (Getafe).
Fabrizio Angileri (Getafe) is shown the red card.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabrizio Angileri (Getafe).
Attempt blocked. Ramón Terrats (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samu Sáiz.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Enes Ünal (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaime Seoane (Getafe).
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Enes Ünal (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt missed. Domingos Duarte (Getafe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mauro Arambarri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Ramón Terrats.
Attempt saved. Portu (Getafe) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Portu (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Enes Ünal.
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Portu (Getafe).
Substitution, Girona. Ramón Terrats replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Enes Ünal (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Jaime Seoane (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juanpe (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Portu (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borja Mayoral (Getafe).
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Domingos Duarte.
Attempt missed. Borja Mayoral (Getafe) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Goal! Girona 3, Getafe 1. Enes Ünal (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Portu (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Samu Sáiz tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Offside, Getafe. Carles Aleñá tries a through ball, but Portu is caught offside.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaime Seoane (Getafe).
Substitution, Getafe. Portu replaces Stefan Mitrovic.
Goal! Girona 3, Getafe 0. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Jaime Seoane (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Domingos Duarte.
Attempt missed. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR Decision: No Goal Girona 2-0 Getafe.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Enes Ünal (Getafe) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Domingos Duarte (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Samu Sáiz replaces Rodrigo Riquelme because of an injury.
VAR Decision: No Penalty Girona.
Carles Aleñá (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Fabrizio Angileri (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Own Goal by Domingos Duarte, Getafe. Girona 2, Getafe 0.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Juan Iglesias (Getafe).
Borja Mayoral (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borja Mayoral (Getafe).
Substitution, Getafe. Jaime Seoane replaces Nemanja Maksimovic.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Iglesias (Getafe).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Carles Aleñá (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 1, Getafe 0. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but David López is caught offside.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Domingos Duarte (Getafe).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Iglesias (Getafe).
Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Carles Aleñá (Getafe).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Carles Aleñá (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by David Soria.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domingos Duarte (Getafe).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Carles Aleñá (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Domingos Duarte (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Enes Ünal (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Domingos Duarte.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by David Soria.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|8
Girona FC
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|20
Getafe CF
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
Attempt missed. Ramón Terrats (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García.