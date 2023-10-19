19
TONI VILLA
Toni Villa
Midfielders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Lorquí (Murcia)
Nationality
Strongest foot
Right
Minutes
11
Starts
Substitute
Games played
Starts
Substitute
Substituted
Unused
Goals
0
Right foot
Left foot
Headed goals
Goal ratio
0.00
Penalty goals taken
Others
Discipline
0
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
Fouls received
1
Fouls conceded
0
Second yellows
0
Straight red cards
0
Distribution
8
Passes
Short successful
Short unsuccessful
Long successful
Long unsuccessful
Passes
OK
KO
Long successful
0
0
-
Short successful
7
1
87.50
Total
7
1
87.50
Details
Key
0
Total forward
1
Total backward
1
Total right side
6
Total left side
0
Corners
0
Attack
1
Shots
Shots on target
Shots off target
Shots on target
Assists
0
Dribbles
Defence
2
Recoveries
Blocked shots
Interceptions
Recoveries
Clearances
Tackles/Blocks:
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Duels
OK
KO
Ground
1
1
100
Aerial
0
0
0.00
Career
2014-2016 Real Valladolid
2016-2017 Cultural Leonesa
2017-2022 Real Valladolid
2022-2023 GIRONA FC