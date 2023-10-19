Skip to main content
19
Toni Villa
Midfielders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Lorquí (Murcia)
Nationality
Strongest foot
Right
Minutes
11
Starts
0 (0.00%)
Substitute
2 (100%)
Games played
2 (100%)
Goals
0
Right foot
0 (-%)
Left foot
0 (-%)
Headed goals
0 (-%)
Goal ratio
0.00
Penalty goals taken
0 (-%)
Others
0 (-%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Career

2014-2016     Real Valladolid

2016-2017     Cultural Leonesa

2017-2022      Real Valladolid

2022-2023      GIRONA FC