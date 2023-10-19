11
VALERY
Valery
Defenders
Date of birth
Place of birth
L'Escala (Girona)
Nationality
Minutes
487
Starts
2 (7.41%)
Substitute
25 (92.59%)
Games played
27 (100%)
Substituted
2 (7.41%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
2
Right foot
2 (100%)
Left foot
0 (0.00%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.07
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
1
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
Fouls received
13
Fouls conceded
6
Second yellows
0
Straight red cards
0
Distribution
198
Passes
Short successful
176 (88.89%)
Short unsuccessful
20 (10.10%)
Long successful
1 (0.51%)
Long unsuccessful
1 (0.51%)
OK
KO
Long successful
1
1
50.00
Short successful
176
20
89.80
Total
177
21
89.39
Details
Key
5
Total forward
32
Total backward
69
Total right side
66
Total left side
31
Corners
0
Attack
5
Shots
Shots on target
2 (40.00%)
Shots off target
3 (60.00%)
Assists
0
Dribbles
7 (53.85%)
Defence
30
Recoveries
Blocked shots
0 (0.00%)
Interceptions
0 (0.00%)
Clearances
3 (9.09%)
Tackles/Blocks:
Successful
9
Unsuccessful
2
Duels
OK
KO
Ground
31
21
91.23
Aerial
2
3
8.77
Career
2011 Girona FC
2011-2014 FC Barcelona
2014-2015 Girona FC
2015-2016 FC L'Escala
2016-2018 Girona FC juvenil
2018-2019 Peralada
2019-act. Girona FC