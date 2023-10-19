Skip to main content
Valery
11
VALERY
Valery
Defenders
Date of birth
Place of birth
L'Escala (Girona)
Nationality
Minutes
487
Starts
2 (7.41%)
Substitute
25 (92.59%)
Games played
27 (100%)
Starts
2 (7.41%)
Substitute
25 (92.59%)
Substituted
2 (7.41%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
2
Right foot
2 (100%)
Left foot
0 (0.00%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.07
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Career

2011              Girona FC

2011-2014    FC Barcelona

2014-2015    Girona FC

2015-2016    FC L'Escala 

2016-2018    Girona FC juvenil

2018-2019    Peralada 

2019-act.      Girona FC