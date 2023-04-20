Skip to main content
Summer Camp 2024 - Blanes

FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Ciutat Esportiva Blanes, the facilities of the CD Blanes where its sports activities are developed.

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

*Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing. 

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Activation games 

  • Technical and tactical rondos. 

  • Challenges and technical circuits 

  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority. 

  • Internal competitions 

  • Specific training for goalkeepers 

ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Physiotherapy service 

  • Multisport games 

  • Formació en hàbits i valors esportius 

  • Gift drawings 

TRIPS*

Week 2 (from 01/07 to 05/07): Salting Girona.  

Week 4 (from 15/07 to 19/07): Water park 

Week 5 (from 22/07 to 26/07): Intercampus.   

*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors.  

* The weeks 2 and 4 trips are only for players registered in that week of Camp. The week 5 trip is aimed at all Camps participants. 

 

INFORMATION TO FAMILIES

Online training for families. 

Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination 

*Dates and schedules to be confirmed. 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

1 Week 165 
2 Week 270
3 Week 340
4 Week 410
5 Week 470 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

10% discount for the second sibling 

10 € discount for members of the Girona FC and players of the CD Blanes Academy from the season 23-24 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will apply. 

For further information follow us on our Instagram @campusgironafc  or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat 

 

2024 SUMMER CAMP BLANES
SIGN UP NOW
