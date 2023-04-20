Summer Camp 2024 - Hostalets de Balenyà
WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?
*Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing.
TRIPS*
Week 2 (from 01/07 to 05/07): Salting Granollers.
Week 4 (from 15/07 to 19/07): Water park
Week 5 (from 22/07 to 26/07): Intercampus.
*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors.
* The weeks 2 and 4 trips are only for players registered in that week of Camp. The week 5 trip is aimed at all Camps participants.
INFORMATION TO FAMILIES
Online training for families.
Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination
*Dates and schedules to be confirmed.
WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?
|1 Week
|165€
|2 Week
|270€
|3 Week
|340€
|4 Week
|410€
|5 Week
|470€
WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?
5% discount for the first sibling
10% discount for the second sibling
10 € discount for members of the Girona FC and players of BCN PRO SOCCER Academy from the season 23-24.
*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will apply.
For further information follow us on our Instagram @campusgironafc or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat