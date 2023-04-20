Summer Camp 2024 - Premià de Dalt
WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?
*Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing.
TRIPS*
Week 5 (from 22/07 to 26/07): Intercampus + Water Park
*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors.
* The week 5 trips are aimed at all Campus participants.
INFORMATION TO FAMILIES
Online training for families.
Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination
*Dates and schedules to be confirmed.
WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?
|1 Week
|165€
|2 Week
|270€
|3 Week
|340€
|4 Week
|410€
|5 Week
|470€
WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?
5% discount for the first sibling
10% discount for the second sibling
10 € discount for members of the Girona FC and player from CE Premià de Dalt Academy and Sant Berger Football Academy from the season 23-24.
*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will apply.
For further information follow us on our Instagram @campusgironafc or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat